Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $13.65. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 9,329 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $81.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The company had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 86,500 shares of company stock worth $1,188,720. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

