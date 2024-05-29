Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.75. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 996 shares changing hands.
Pyxus International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.
Pyxus International Company Profile
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxus International
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.