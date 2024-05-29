NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.66

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.66 and traded as high as $42.79. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 13,821 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

