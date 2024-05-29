NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.66

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.66 and traded as high as $42.79. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 13,821 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.48%.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
