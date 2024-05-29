Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.62. Tredegar shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 212,290 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tredegar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG

Tredegar Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $193.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 655,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,453,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,369,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.