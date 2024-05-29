VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.45

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.45 and traded as high as $68.52. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 899 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a market cap of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.10%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

