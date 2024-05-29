VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.45

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.45 and traded as high as $68.52. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 899 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a market cap of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.10%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
