Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.12

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.74. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 169,915 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

