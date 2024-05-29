Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.12

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.74. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 169,915 shares traded.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.