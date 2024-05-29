Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading Up 0.8%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.27 ($0.17). Approximately 1,234,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,202,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.16 ($0.17).

Poolbeg Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £66.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,327.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.06.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.