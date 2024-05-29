Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.75. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 235,362 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 million, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 284,960 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 168,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

