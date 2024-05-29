iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.69. 25,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 24,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

