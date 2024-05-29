iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.69. 25,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 24,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.
