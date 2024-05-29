Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 10,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 2,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

