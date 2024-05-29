Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading Down 2.3%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.73. 9,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
