Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading Down 2.3%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.73. 9,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

