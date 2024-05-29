FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $11.51. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 68,930 shares traded.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.