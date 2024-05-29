TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Shares Up 23.2%

TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 23.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

