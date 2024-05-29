VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 31,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 50,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$11.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.09 million for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 129.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.