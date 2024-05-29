Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the April 30th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

