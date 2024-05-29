Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Up 132.0% in May

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the April 30th total of 173,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

ALCE opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Alternus Clean Energy has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCE. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

