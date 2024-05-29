Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Society Pass Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SOPA opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Society Pass will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

