Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the April 30th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.0 days.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Schroders has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

