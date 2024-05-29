Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the April 30th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.0 days.
Schroders Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Schroders has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34.
About Schroders
