Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.39. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter.
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.
