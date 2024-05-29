Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.39. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

