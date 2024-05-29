Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance
MDIBY stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
