Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MDIBY stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

