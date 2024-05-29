Contrasting Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) & Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories -12.37% 3.59% 2.55% Medtronic 11.36% 13.47% 7.65%

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 1 4 0 2.80 Medtronic 1 5 5 0 2.36

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $461.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.14%. Medtronic has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than Medtronic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Medtronic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.67 billion 3.05 -$637.32 million ($10.36) -27.61 Medtronic $32.36 billion 3.36 $3.68 billion $2.75 29.82

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medtronic beats Bio-Rad Laboratories on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets. It also designs, manufactures, markets, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for hospitals, diagnostic reference, transfusion, and physician office laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.