NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.51. The company has a market cap of £225.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,035.71, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.11 ($1.18).

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.