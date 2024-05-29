SSE’s (SSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,050 ($26.18) price objective on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,050 ($26.18) to GBX 2,075 ($26.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,748 ($22.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,298.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,693.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,603.77%.

SSE Company Profile



SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

