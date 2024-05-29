Zephyr Energy’s (ZPHR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on the stock.
Zephyr Energy Stock Performance
LON ZPHR opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £91.88 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.91. Zephyr Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Zephyr Energy Company Profile
