Zephyr Energy’s (ZPHR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on the stock.

LON ZPHR opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £91.88 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.91. Zephyr Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

