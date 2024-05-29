CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Trading Up 0.9 %

CommScope stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.02. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In related news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.