CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
