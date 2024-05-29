Head to Head Survey: Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) versus Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mobivity and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.38%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Mobivity.

This table compares Mobivity and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -176.80% N/A -543.78% Intellicheck -5.72% -5.82% -4.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $6.98 million 2.80 -$12.06 million ($0.17) -1.69 Intellicheck $18.91 million 3.31 -$1.98 million ($0.05) -64.20

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intellicheck beats Mobivity on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

