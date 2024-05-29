Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Critical Survey

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pixelworks and GCT Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00 GCT Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.52%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than GCT Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $59.68 million 0.98 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -2.59 GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pixelworks and GCT Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GCT Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -33.22% -55.94% -22.24% GCT Semiconductor N/A -16.90% -27.58%

Summary

Pixelworks beats GCT Semiconductor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.