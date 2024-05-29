StockNews.com Downgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CorVel Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $253.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $281.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.42.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $19,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

