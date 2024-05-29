AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXTI

AXT Stock Up 7.2 %

AXT stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AXT by 866.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AXT by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.