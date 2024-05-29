Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 16.2% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

