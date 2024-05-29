Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -10.08% N/A -1.54% JBG SMITH Properties -22.37% -5.66% -2.39%

Dividends

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 81.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $102.13 million 0.06 -$4.69 million ($891.61) 0.00 JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.13 -$79.98 million ($1.39) -10.05

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.