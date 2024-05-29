Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head-To-Head Comparison

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Riskified alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -17.28% -9.55% -7.86% Zillow Group -7.93% -2.28% -1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $297.61 million 3.58 -$59.03 million ($0.31) -19.29 Zillow Group $1.95 billion 4.83 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -57.62

This table compares Riskified and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Riskified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riskified, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riskified and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 6 2 0 2.25 Zillow Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.35%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Riskified.

Risk & Volatility

Riskified has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Riskified on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.