Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNGX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $6.85 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $731.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

