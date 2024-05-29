Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $120.79

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,541 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,093,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.51 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

