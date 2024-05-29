Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $303.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.76.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE V opened at $271.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.48. Visa has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

