Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $21.70

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,268,600 shares of company stock worth $274,986,956 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

