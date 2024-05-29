Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE DK opened at $27.15 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Delek US by 6.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Delek US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

