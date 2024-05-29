Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $74.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.58.

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

