Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $91.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Logitech International by 26.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Logitech International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 461,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

