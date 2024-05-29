Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $16.17

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
