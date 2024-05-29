Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $270.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

ADSK stock opened at $210.45 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

