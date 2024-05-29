Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $40.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $32.41 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

