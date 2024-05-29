STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $47.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.13.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,002,000 after acquiring an additional 492,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $13,615,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

