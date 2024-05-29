StockNews.com Downgrades Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Sell

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of WLK opened at $158.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $2,008,801. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Westlake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Westlake by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Westlake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

