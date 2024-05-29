StockNews.com Downgrades Park National (NYSE:PRK) to Sell

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Price Performance

NYSE PRK opened at $134.99 on Monday. Park National has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Analysts forecast that Park National will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

