EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMKR. Northland Capmk lowered EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.51. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $1,405,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,284,624 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

