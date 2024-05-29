MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 889,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

