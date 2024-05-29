GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $20.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

