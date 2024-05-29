StockNews.com Downgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to Hold

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Graham has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $297.72 million, a PE ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 8,163.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

