StockNews.com Downgrades Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Buy

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

NYSE:FLS opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

